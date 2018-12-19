Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his football team won the Super Bowl. Foles and his team probably made countless mistakes playing football before this big win in February. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Around this time of year, I review the almost 50 columns I wrote to see what I got right and what I got wrong in the past 12 months. As usual, my record has some wins and some losses.

In February, I correctly predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would upset the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII (the Roman numeral for 52). I also got it right that English soccer star Wayne Rooney would be a big help to D.C. United.

But I made mistakes, too — including some big ones. Before the major league baseball season, I wrote confidently, “The Nats should roll through the regular season . . . winning 95 to 100 games.” Whoops! The Washington Nationals finished with a record of 82-80 (82 wins, 80 losses) and were probably the most disappointing team in baseball.

On the eve of the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs, I wrote, “[D.C.] United has a chance to go all the way.” Wrong again. United was bounced from the playoffs in its first game.

Everyone, from presidents to kids on the playground (or KidsPost sportswriters), makes mistakes.

I coached more than 30 kids sports teams and discovered that lots of kids are afraid to make mistakes. They won’t take a shot in basketball or soccer because they’re scared they might miss. They won’t try a new sport because they’re afraid they might stink.

I used to tell my players, “A missed shot is not a mistake.” But if kids won’t take my word, maybe they’ll listen to John Wooden.

Who’s John Wooden? Probably the greatest college basketball coach ever. His team at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) won 10 NCAA men’s basketball championships from 1964 to 1975.

Wooden said, “The team that makes the most mistakes usually wins” because “the doer makes mistakes.” He went on to explain: “The individual who is mistake-free is probably sitting around doing nothing. And that is a very big mistake.”

It’s true, in sports or just about anything in life. You have to take a chance you might fail or miss the shot to accomplish anything. Mistakes, especially for kids, are part of getting better.

So here’s hoping everyone plays more sports, has more fun and, yes, makes more mistakes in 2019.

