Ed the baby goat at Filbert Street Garden in Baltimore, Maryland. Local police say the baby goat was reported stolen from the community garden Monday night. Officers were notified Tuesday that the young Nigerian Dwarf goat had been returned. (Henry Scott/Via AP)

A stolen baby goat was returned home to its community garden in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday night, police said.

Baltimore police were notified just before 10 p.m. that the young Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed had been “anonymously returned” to his owners, police said.

Ed was reported missing Monday night from the Filbert Street Garden. His caretakers said in a Facebook post that two teenagers tore through a fence, cut off a lock and broke into a barn to take the animal, who weighs 20 pounds and depends on his mother’s milk to survive.

“The community begs whoever did this to please just quietly return Ed,” the Filbert Street Garden post said. It also said he’s not old enough to wean from his mother and could die if not returned.

Security video obtained by TV station WBAL-TV appeared to show someone walking on a street with the goat in a crate as the animal cried.

In an update Tuesday, the garden celebrated Ed’s safe return and thanked police for their help.

