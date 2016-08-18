This story originally published in August 2016.
A new school year often brings new lunchboxes along with the piles of school supplies. You may have seen bento boxes, which are Japanese-style food containers that are divided into compartments. You can find fancy metal boxes or simple plastic options, but the idea is to keep food separated. So your blackberries won’t turn your pita chips purple.
If you have a new bento box or are thinking about buying one, you might wonder what to put inside. Food blogger Michele Olivier shares lots of ideas in her new book “Little Bento: 32 Irresistible Bento Box Lunches for Kids.” She organizes the recipes by season, so there are warm foods for the fall and winter, fresh fruits and vegetables for summer. We chose one of her year-round options: “Banana + Peanut Butter Rollups With Cinnamon + Honey.” They’re so easy that you can make them in a few minutes with just a little help from Mom or Dad.
The only challenge may be leaving them in your bento box until lunchtime.
Adult help: Yes
Kitchen gear: Cutting board, small spatula, sharp knife
Total time: 5 minutes
Makes: 6 one-inch slices
INGREDIENTS
Flour tortilla, large (about 8 inches)
2 to 3 tablespoons peanut butter, or any nut or seed butter, divided
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons honey
Banana
Nutella (optional)
STEPS
Place several slices in bento box compartment, or wrap tightly in plastic wrap and store overnight in the refrigerator.
