

Washington Nationals owners Ted and Mark Lerner celebrate with their team after advancing to the World Series in October. Players and owners are working out how to return to baseball after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the first part of the season. A shorter season with no fans would mean less money, so the two sides are figuring out how much money the players will make and how many games they will play. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

KidsPost sports columnist

Sometimes as a sports fan it’s hard to find a team to root for. You may be watching a game on television — a Super Bowl or a National Collegiate Athletic Association championship — and not care which team wins. All you want to see is a good game.

Many baseball fans are feeling this way as the Major League Baseball (MLB) team owners and the players union negotiate how they may play a shortened 2020 season.

The players indicated that they are willing to play a shorter season with salaries based on the number of games played. The owners had asked the players who make the most money to play for a smaller percentage of their salaries. The owners would like to pay these athletes less money to make up for the owners’ losses from not being able to have fans at games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two sides are continuing to negotiate.

All this may seem like a fight between billionaire owners and millionaire players. It’s hard for fans to root for either side when millions of people are out of work and many more are worried about things more important than baseball, such as getting sick.

Major league players are paid very well. The average MLB player salary is more than $4 million. The average American worker makes about $60,000. That’s a big difference and, as I said, a lot of people have lost their jobs recently.

I understand that baseball players have short careers, but it would take more than 40 years for someone earning $100,000 a year (a very good salary) to make as much as the average MLB player makes in one year!

So maybe the players should play half a season at less than half their pay to help the owners through this crisis. Not so fast. Let’s look at the owners.

MLB owners are very rich. In April, Forbes magazine, a business publication, estimated that 29 of the 30 MLB teams are worth at least $1 billion (that’s one thousand million dollars). The average MLB team is worth almost $2 billion, with the New York Yankees being the most valuable at an estimated $5 billion.

The values of the teams have risen a lot in the past few years. For example, the Chicago Cubs, a team that was sold in 2009 for $700 million, is now worth almost five times that amount.

Remember, the MLB owners keep the money they make during the good seasons. They also benefit from the increased value of their teams.

Perhaps the owners are the ones who should take the losses during the hard times. No one ever went to a sports stadium to watch an owner. The players are the game.

Hopefully, the owners and the players will get together soon. After all, the fans just want to see a good game.

Read more Score columns:

“Girls” got a chance to play baseball in World War II, but the focus was on looks

During World War II, baseball players wore two kinds of uniform

Finding a home-field advantage when no one can play ball