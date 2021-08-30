Yes, the bear.
His name was Wojtek (pronounced VOY-tek). The Syrian brown bear had been traveling through the Middle East with the troops for two years after being orphaned as a cub in Iran. He ate and slept with the men, wrestled with them, and enjoyed a refreshing cool-off in their showers if he could sneak in.
Many of the men had been prisoners in Russian (Soviet) labor camps after Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in September 1939. When the Russians joined the Allies (then mainly Britain and France) in 1941, the prisoners were freed and headed south to form a new Polish army. Some wound up in the Middle East, which is where Wojtek enters our story.
Most of the soldiers had little or no idea what had become of their families and homes in Poland. To them, Wojtek was like family. Having raised him from a cub, they were not about to abandon him in Egypt. To get him on the ship, they officially enlisted him as “Private Wojtek.” Instead of a army private’s pay, he got double rations — a good trade-off since he now weighed more than 250 pounds.
Over time, Wojtek picked up some bad habits from the men. He loved to eat (not smoke) cigarettes and guzzle beer. He started his day with a jolt of coffee, and he never turned down a sweet treat.
Wojtek certainly boosted the men’s spirits. He joined their soccer games and chased the oranges they tossed like grenades during training. He learned to salute officers and terrified recruits by holding them upside down by their boots and making them think they were about to become his dinner.
Wojtek liked to ride in the cab of an ammunition truck. One hot day, as his unit was driving along the Italian seacoast, he jumped out and headed for the water. Imagine the reaction of beachgoers as the six-foot, 450-pound bear approached. But after a quick swim, he shook himself off and got back in the truck.
Wojtek did more than just amuse — and sometimes scare — people. At the bloody Battle of Monte Cassino, he pitched in, carrying ammo crates and used shells from the front lines back to the supply area. His actions led his regiment to change its badge to an image of a bear carrying a large artillery shell.
After the battle, Wojtek was promoted to corporal, outranking his caretakers. When the war ended a year later, he went with them to a farm in Scotland where he did chores and ate honey and jam. He attended dances and children’s parties, and often appeared on a children’s TV show.
Wojtek’s story has been told on film and in children’s books. There are seven statues of him in Poland and Britain, and he has memorials in the national war museums of Britain and Canada.
His last home was the zoo in Edinburgh, Scotland. Former army mates visited him there. When he died in 1963, at age 21, Britain’s national broadcaster announced, “with regret, the death of a famous Polish soldier.”