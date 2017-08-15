Bei Bei is held by his mother, Mei Xiang, about four months after he was born in 2015. The National Zoo’s giant panda experts say they think Mei Xiang may be pregnant. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Bei Bei, the Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant panda cub, is about to turn 2. For his birthday, he will get a special ice cake, but he might also get a surprise — a new sibling.

The zoo’s giant panda experts say they think Bei Bei’s mom, Mei Xiang (pronounced may SHONG), may be pregnant. But panda reproduction is complicated, to say the least.

A cub on the way?

To start off with, female pandas have only a very short time when their bodies are ready to become pregnant — about two or three days a year.

Giant pandas in zoos often don’t mate on their own. So at the end of May, panda experts performed a medical procedure to help Mei Xiang have a cub.

“Right now, we’re sort of in the wait-and-see mode,” said Michael Brown-Palsgrove, the giant panda curator.

Another of Mei Xiang’s cubs is Bao Bao, whom panda keeper Nicole MacCorkle introduced to the public in 2014. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Panda experts look for hints of pregnancy. One sign is rising hormone levels, which research veterinarian Pierre Comizzoli said he expects to see in Mei Xiang for the second time soon. Once that happens, it takes about 45 to 55 days for a cub to be born.

Nothing is black and white with pandas, though — except for the panda itself. Hormones also rise during what’s called a “pseudopregnancy” (soo-doh-preg-nan-cee), when the panda acts pregnant but actually isn’t.

In past pregnancies, panda experts have sometimes seen the fetus by taking an ultrasound scan of Mei Xiang’s belly, but that’s easier said than done.

“She’s a pretty large animal, and the fetal development is pretty tiny,” Comizzoli said. (At birth, pandas typically weigh about four to six ounces and are about the size of a stick of butter.)

The experts won’t be sure Mei Xiang is pregnant until the end of the 45-to-55-day period, at which point, Comizzoli said, “there’s either a cub on the ground or there’s not.”

45 years of learning

Giant pandas, found in the wild only in China, are relatively new to U.S. zoos. The first pair arrived at the National Zoo in 1972. Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing (sing sing) were a gift from the Chinese government to the United States. The pair produced five cubs between 1983 and 1989, but none survived more than a few days.

Those early losses were learning experiences for the zoo’s panda team.

Mei Xiang is also the mother of Tai Shan, who showed off his lying-on-his-belly skills at the zoo soon after he was born in 2005. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

“We’ve made a lot of progress in terms of monitoring everything we can and this period of time where we don’t really know what’s going on,” Comizzoli said.

The zoo’s second pair, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian (t-YEN t-YEN), who arrived in 2000, are three-time parents. Tai Shan (tie SHON), who is 12, and Bao Bao (rhymes with now-now), who’s almost 4, live in China.

[Watch a video of the National Zoo’s only girl cub, Bao Bao.]

Only a few zoos in the world — including four in the United States — have pandas, and they rely on one another for information and training.

“We all know each other and help each other as much as we can,” Comizzoli said.

Every year, the National Zoo panda team meets with other panda keepers.

“It’s really just an informal way to talk about our experiences and what we’re doing,” Brown-Palsgrove said.

National Zoo staff members also write research papers and sometimes have their colleagues come to Washington for hands-on training.

A few years ago, panda keepers from Toronto, Canada, visited the National Zoo to learn about panda breeding. The training paid off: Er Shun gave birth to twins in Toronto in 2015.

Recently, a French zoo had giant panda twins, but only one survived. Although the National Zoo panda keepers communicated with the French zoo, they were not directly involved in the birth, Comizzoli said.

“They had the Chinese experts assisting them in France,” he said. “They’re the real experts.”