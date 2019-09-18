

Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is revealed Tuesday at a ceremony in the Chinese capital. A giant panda also was used at the 2008 Summer Games and the 1990 Asian Games, both in Beijing. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A smiling panda and a walking Chinese lantern will be the mascots for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

The mascots were revealed Tuesday at a ceremony at the Shougang Ice Hockey Arenain the Chinese capital. Beijing Mayor Chen Jining described them as adorable, unique and exquisite.

“In a visually appealing way, they epitomize our aspiration for the Beijing 2022 Games and extend our warm invitation to friends throughout the world,” he said.

The panda, named Bing Dwen Dwen, is the Olympics mascot. Colorful circles around its face symbolize skating tracks and 5G technology, according to the website of the Beijing organizing committee. “Bing,” the Chinese word for ice, shows purity and strength, while “Dwen Dwen” means sincerity, liveliness and health, the website said.

The choice of the iconic animal, considered the national treasure, was not a surprise to people in China. While many acclaimed Bing Dwen Dwen for its cuteness on social media, some were not impressed by the lack of creativity in choosing a panda.



Children perform near the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games mascot, Shuey Rong Rong, in Tuesday’s ceremony. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The giant panda was one of the five mascots for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, and it also was the symbol for the Asian Games in Beijing in 1990.

“Today is an important step on a milestone in Beijing’s journey to make history as the first ever, in Olympic history, to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games,” said Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee president.

Based on a traditional red lantern, Paralympic mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon creates the cheerful atmosphere of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will fall around the time of the Winter Games, the organizing committee said.

It sports a yellow scarf, a circle of yellow doves around its head and a traditional Chinese paper cutting. “Shuey” means snow in Chinese and the characters for “Rhon Rhon” mean inclusiveness and integration, implying people around the world living in harmony, the committee said.

The Paralympics is a multisport event for athletes with a range of disabilities.

The mascots were chosen from more than 5,800 submissions from 35 countries.

Read more from KidsPost:

In the Olympics, what athletes wear is more often about science than style

Winter Olympics have snowballed since the first Games in 1924

Olympics athletes show how to be resilient. They fall, get up and try again.