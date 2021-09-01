“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden said from the White House. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”
Biden has faced tough questions about the way the United States went about leaving Afghanistan — a chaotic evacuation that saw violence, including a suicide bombing last week that killed 13 American service members and 169 Afghans.
He is under heavy criticism, particularly from Republicans, for his handling of the evacuation. But he said it was inevitable that the final departure from about two decades of war, first negotiated with the Taliban for May 1 by former president Donald Trump, would have been difficult, with violence likely, no matter when it was planned and conducted.
Biden scoffed at Republicans — and some Democrats — who say the United States would have been better served maintaining a small military footprint in Afghanistan. Before Thursday’s attack, the U.S. military had not suffered a combat casualty since February 2020 — around the time the Trump administration made its deal with the Taliban to end the war by May of this year.
Biden also pushed back against criticism that he fell short of his pledge to get all Americans out of the country ahead of the U.S. military withdrawal. He said many of the 100 to 200 Americans left behind are dual citizens, some with deep family roots that are complicating their ability to leave Afghanistan.
“The bottom line: Ninety percent of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave,” Biden said. “For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out, if they want to come out.”
Congressional committees, whose interest in the war lessened over the years, are expected to hold public hearings on what went wrong in the final months of the U.S. withdrawal.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, on Tuesday described the Biden administration’s handling of the evacuation as “probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime” and said Republicans would press the White House for answers.
For many U.S. commanders and troops who served in Afghanistan, it was a day of mixed emotions.
“All of us are conflicted with feelings of pain and anger, sorrow and sadness, combined with pride and resilience,” said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He commanded troops in Afghanistan earlier in his career. “But one thing I am certain of, for any soldier, sailor, airman or Marine and their families, your service mattered. It was not in vain.”