

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O'Connell accept the award for album of the year during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. Eilish went home with six Grammys, including the top four. Finneas shared two of those and received two of his own. (Robyn Beck/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Singer Billie Eilish, who gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a do-it-yourself album she made at home with her older brother, is atop the music world.

The 18-year-old made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Not only did she become the youngest person to win one of Grammy’s top awards — record, song and album of the year, and best new artist — Eilish is the first artist to sweep all four since Christopher Cross did in 1981.

“This is, like, unreal,” Eilish said just after the show.



Eilish and O’Connell pose for the media with their many Grammys after the show. (David Swanson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Eilish also won best new artist, and her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” also won best pop vocal album. Her brother, Finneas O’Connell, won awards for engineering and producing the album.

“The music I listened to when I was growing up, maybe 7, 8, 9 or 10, 13, that was the most important music to me forever,” Finneas said backstage after the ceremony. “Anytime a person that age comes up to either one of us and says [it is their favorite], I know how much that means to them. That’s why it means so much to me. I hope they’re celebrating. This is all because of them.”

He said that they never thought that an album that addresses depression, thoughts of suicide and climate change would be up for a Grammy.

Eilish noted that they made the album in a bedroom of the Los Angeles-area home where they grew up in.

“It’s like anything is possible,” she said.



Lil Nas X, center, performs “Old Town Road” with K-pop band BTS at the Grammys. (Kevork Djansezian/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

In accepting her awards, Eilish noted that she had grown up listening to many of the artists at the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles, California. She also said she thought Ariana Grande deserved album of the year.

Other winners included Lizzo, who took home three Grammys, including best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome” and top urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You.”

Tyler, the Creator won for best rap album for “Igor.” Lil Nas X won for best pop duo or group performance for his collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus on “Old Town Road.” Dan + Shay won best country duo or group performance for their song “Speechless.”

More in KidsPost

Music class has kids writing the songs

Mary Amato weaves stories and songwriting together in Lucy McGee series

New York middle schoolers get country music lesson

Kids in Paraguay make music out of trash