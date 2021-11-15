The history of the native peoples in North America is enormously varied, but the common themes — including broken treaties and forced removals — offer little for the United States to boast about. November is National Native American Heritage Month, so it’s fitting to look at several books that explore a range of times and experiences for Native Americans. One presents two sides of an infamous 19th-century battle. Another examines a 20th-century crime spree that took too long to stop. And a third highlights the perseverance and traditions that have made it possible for Native American nations to maintain a strong presence within the United States.