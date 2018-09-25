Halloween is the perfect time to show how science can bring the spook factor to life. How do you make something levitate? Why do bats like the dark? What chemicals are needed to make a magic potion? All these things can be learned at several fun Halloween events. Spend a night at the zoo with animals that like to come out after dark. You also have the chance to live like Harry Potter for a day and become the wizard you were meant to be. Discover what it feels like in a bat cave. Just make sure you don’t forget your costume!



The National Zoo’s elephant house is lit up with several dozen eyes during the 2011 Boo at the Zoo in Washington. This year’s event will feature zookeeper talks along with lots of human treats. (Mehgan Murphy/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Boo at the Zoo

Washington

Spend Halloween after-hours with some spooky animals at the Smithsonian’s annual Boo at the Zoo. Your ticket includes a trick-or-treat bag that you can fill with sweets at more than 40 candy stations. Educational shows will take place at animal houses and exhibits, including the Reptile Discovery Center, the Great Ape House and Great Cats Circle.

Where: Smithsonian’s National Zoo, 3001 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest Washington.

When: October 19-21, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

How much: $30 per person, free for younger than 2. Buy tickets online or for $40 at the door.

For more information: Visit nationalzoo.si.edu/events/boo-zoo or call 202-633-3045.



Darnall’s Chance House Museum will host a pumpkin scavenger hunt October 20. (Darnall's Chance House Museum)

Great Jack O'Lantern Campfire

Upper Marlboro, Maryland

A mad scientist has taken over the Great Jack O’Lantern Campfire, and it’s up to you to save it! At Darnall’s Chance House Museum in Maryland, solving a pumpkin scavenger hunt is the only way you can help stop the evil scientist. Before the hunt, the scientist will put on a show and share his wicked plans to take over Halloween with explosive science experiments. Roast marshmallows by the campfire, and listen to haunted tales. Tasty treats such as popcorn and cider will also be provided. (No costume required.)

Where: Darnall’s Chance House Museum, 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive, Upper Marlboro.

When: October 20, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

How Much: $5 each (cash only). No reservations required.

For more information: Visit bit.ly/pgparkscampfire or call 301-952-8010.



Visitors at the National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center participate in a science experiment Air and Scare. (National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution)

Air & Scare

Chantilly, Virginia

At the Air & Scare, bring your sweet tooth and go trick-or-treating around the aircraft exhibits. Scientists will be in stations with experiments that can cause a scare. Levitating objects, launching broomsticks and other freaky hands-on activities will be available at the National Air and Space Museum event.

Where: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly.

When: October 20, noon to 5:30 p.m.

How much: Free (parking $15).

For more information: Visit airandspace.si.edu/events/

air-scare-11.



The B & O Railroad Museum is decked out for its wizardry school event, which will be held October 27-28. (Courtesy of B & O Railroad Museum)

Witches & Wizards Weekend

Baltimore

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make a magic potion? Now is your chance. The B & O Railroad Museum is hosting a wizardry school-inspired Halloween event. At a herbology station, young wizards have the chance to grow a plant buddy. Witches will make edible potions with simple science. Run through a magical maze and customize your own wand. The museum will also feature train rides on the Wizard Express.

Where: B & O Railroad Museum, 901 West Pratt Street, Baltimore.

When: October 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; October 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Train rides run Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon and 2:30 p.m.

How much: $20 per adult, $12 for ages 2-12, $17 for those 60 and older.

For more information: Visit borail.org/witches-wizards.aspx or call

410-752-2490.



A boy is dressed as a bat at the U.S. Botanic Garden’s Bat Bonanza. (U.S. Botanic Garden)

Bat Bonanza!

Washington

Dress like a bat and learn more about these flying mammals at this festival at the U.S. Botanic Garden. If you don’t have a costume, you can make your own at the bat mask station. There will be a virtual bat cave, where visitors can wear headsets and look around 360 degrees. A cooking demonstration will talk about the different foods protected by and pollinated by bats. And, of course, there will be bats!

Where: U.S. Botanic Garden, 100 Maryland Avenue, Southwest Washington.

When: October 27, 10 a.m.

to 5 p.m.

How much: Free.

For more info: Visit usbg.gov or call 202-225-8333.

