

Kids can make a sugar scrub for Mother’s Day. (Photos by Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Moms need to take some time to treat themselves. Don’t you agree? This Mother’s Day, make something thoughtful, creative and fun. A sugar scrub is easy to make and a great way for Mom to relax. She can use the scrub on her hands or body (avoid the face) and then rinse off. It will smooth her skin, soothe sore muscles and relieve stress. Most of the ingredients can be found at home; you can find essential oils at Michael’s, Target and Whole Foods. Try surprising your mother every once in a while with different kinds. We have a simple four-step recipe to show you how to make a chocolate peppermint version.

We chose a simple glass container. But you can get creative and decorate your jar any way you want. We’ve got you covered with other scent ideas that Mom will definitely love, too!

Adult help: Yes

Hands-on time:

25 minutes

Makes: 8 ounces

Kitchen gear:

Measuring cups, large bowl, large spoon

Chocolate Peppermint Scrub



Ingredients for the scrub.

Supplies

1 jar with a lid (a Mason jar or jam jar work well)

1 cup sugar

½ cup coconut oil, melted

(microwave for 30 to 45 seconds)

Peppermint essential oil

¼ cup cocoa powder



Step 1: Pour the sugar and coconut oil into a large bowl. Mix together. Make sure you mix until you see all the coconut oil is absorbed.

Step 2: Add cocoa powder and mix well. Make sure you do not see any white clumps of sugar.



Step 3: Add 5 to 8 drops of the peppermint essential oil and mix.

Step 4: Spoon sugar scrub into the jar. Decorate the jar: You can add ribbon around the rim or write a sweet message on the jar with an oil-based paint pen or permanent marker.

Other recipes to try

Lavender Vanilla Scrub

1 cup sugar

½ cup coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 to 8 drops lavender essential oil

4 drops purple food coloring

Pink Lemonade Scrub

1 cup sugar

½ cup coconut oil

5 to 8 drops lemon essential oil

4 drops pink or red food coloring

Coffee Scrub

1 cup sugar

¼ cup coconut oil

½ cup ground coffee

Green Tea Scrub

1 cup sugar

½ cup coconut oil

2-3 green tea bags (open bags and empty contents into bowl)

