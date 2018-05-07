Moms need to take some time to treat themselves. Don’t you agree? This Mother’s Day, make something thoughtful, creative and fun. A sugar scrub is easy to make and a great way for Mom to relax. She can use the scrub on her hands or body (avoid the face) and then rinse off. It will smooth her skin, soothe sore muscles and relieve stress. Most of the ingredients can be found at home; you can find essential oils at Michael’s, Target and Whole Foods. Try surprising your mother every once in a while with different kinds. We have a simple four-step recipe to show you how to make a chocolate peppermint version.
We chose a simple glass container. But you can get creative and decorate your jar any way you want. We’ve got you covered with other scent ideas that Mom will definitely love, too!
Adult help: Yes
Hands-on time:
25 minutes
Makes: 8 ounces
Kitchen gear:
Measuring cups, large bowl, large spoon
Supplies
1 jar with a lid (a Mason jar or jam jar work well)
1 cup sugar
½ cup coconut oil, melted
(microwave for 30 to 45 seconds)
Peppermint essential oil
¼ cup cocoa powder
Lavender Vanilla Scrub
1 cup sugar
½ cup coconut oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 to 8 drops lavender essential oil
4 drops purple food coloring
Pink Lemonade Scrub
1 cup sugar
½ cup coconut oil
5 to 8 drops lemon essential oil
4 drops pink or red food coloring
Coffee Scrub
1 cup sugar
¼ cup coconut oil
½ cup ground coffee
Green Tea Scrub
1 cup sugar
½ cup coconut oil
2-3 green tea bags (open bags and empty contents into bowl)
