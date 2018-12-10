

Protesters opposed to Brexit call for a “people’s vote” outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday. (Will Oliver/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday delayed Parliament’s vote on her Brexit divorce deal with the European Union, admitting that lawmakers would have rejected it by a “significant margin.”

The move avoided a defeat for the government in a vote that had been scheduled for Tuesday. But it throws Brexit plans into disarray; the country is set to leave the E.U. on March 29.

In a statement, May accepted that lawmakers had “widespread and deep concern” about aspects of the deal she and E.U. leaders agreed to last month. May said she would seek “assurances” from the E.U. and bring the Brexit deal back to Parliament but did not set a new date for the vote.

Many lawmakers were angry.

“The government has lost control of events and is in complete disarray,” said Jeremy Corbyn, opposition Labour leader.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers say the deal keeps Britain bound too closely to the E.U., while pro-E. U. politicians say it builds barriers between the United Kingdom and its biggest trading partner and leaves many details of the future relationship undecided.

In another twist in the Brexit tale, the EU’s top court ruled Monday that Britain can change its mind over Brexit, boosting the hopes of British people who want to stay in the E.U. that the process can be reversed.

The European Court of Justice ruled that when an E.U. member country has notified the bloc of its intent to leave, “that member state is free to revoke unilaterally that notification.”

May has repeatedly said the government will not seek to delay or reverse Brexit. She said Monday that Parliament had a duty to “get Brexit done and get it done right. “

“Does this House want to deliver Brexit?” May asked. “If the answer is yes, and I believe that is the answer of the majority of this House, then we all have to ask ourselves whether we are prepared to make a compromise.”

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

Britain files for divorce from the European Union

Theresa May, weakened after elections, remains Britain’s prime minister

Europe: 100 years of war and transformation