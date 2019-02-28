Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is lifted by team manager David Martinez after the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018. Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday for 13 years and $330 million. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

It took a long time and a lot of money, but the Philadelphia Phillies finally landed Bryce Harper with a record contract.

The young star outfielder and the Phillies agreed Thursday to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, said the deal was agreed to shortly before noon, subject to a successful physical.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and his players learned of the agreement from fans behind Philadelphia’s dugout who saw media reports on their mobile devices during a spring training game in Clearwater, Florida.

“If the reports are true, it’s a huge moment for our baseball team,” Kapler said. “Certainly I think that the city of Philadelphia would embrace Bryce Harper. I think he would be very happy in this city because our fans care deeply about winning.”

A 26-year-old all-star outfielder who had spent his entire big league career with the Washington Nationals, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

“Harp’s goal was he wanted the largest contract and he wanted his value,” Boras said.

Harper’s agreement, first reported by the MLB Network, tops the previous high for a free agent, set last week when infielder Manny Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. He also gets a full no-trade provision.

After leading their division in early August, the Phillies went 16-33 over the final 49 games of last season and at 80-82 finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season. Harper will return to his old home in the season’s second week, when the Phillies play at the NL East rival Nationals on April 2 and 3.

Harper has been an all-star in six of seven big league seasons and was the unanimous winner of the 2015 National League MVP award.

Washington took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft and called him up to the majors less than two years later at age 19. He would go on to become the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year for a Nationals club that won its first division title and made its postseason debut.

The Nationals made an offer to keep Harper toward the end of last season — a $300 million, 10-year contract. But that offer expired after free agency started.

A year after going 82-80 and missing the playoffs under rookie manager Dave Martinez, the Nationals will move forward without Harper.

