Some 200,000 masks were handed out before the game, and “a majority” of people and businesses followed the rules, she said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about whether President Joe Biden was concerned over Tampa fans taking to the streets following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl.

“He is of course concerned when there are pictures and photos — we all are — that show many, many people without masks in close distance with one another at the height of a pandemic,” she said.

The National Football League capped the crowd at less than 25,000 in a stadium that normally holds some 66,000 fans, and required masks.

But outside the stadium, crowds of fans who weren’t wearing masks or social distancing could be seen celebrating the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Folks cheered, crammed into bars and hugged in several hotspots around the city — and swarmed the streets — all without masks.

In hopes of curbing so-called superspreader events, Castor had signed a largely voluntary executive order requiring people wear face coverings during the Super Bowl festivities, even while they’re outdoors. She pleaded with people to celebrate safely, noting the city could issue fines of up to $500.

It wasn’t clear Monday how many citations the city handed out, if any.

Castor said an official celebration is planned for this week. Fans “deserve to be able to celebrate with the team. Everybody will be able to participate and participate safely,” she said.