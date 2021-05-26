When the full eclipse took hold, however, the moon darkened, turning a smudgy burnt orange color for many viewers.
In celestial terms, it was a wonder: a projection of the world’s sunsets and sunrises onto the black canvas of the eclipsed moon. But for people peering up from their backyards, it wasn’t quite the brilliant display they’d anticipated. Not quite super or blood-colored.
John Rowe, an educator at the Stardome Observatory & Planetarium in Auckland, New Zealand, said it was like the moon turned into a big, spooky smile looking down at him. That’s because of a bright rim that remained at the bottom.
Rowe also enjoyed seeing surrounding stars appear to brighten as the light from the moon dimmed.
The full eclipse lasted about 15 minutes, while the whole cosmic show lasted five hours. A partial eclipse began as the moon edged into the Earth’s outer shadow, called the penumbra, before moving more fully into the main shadow and then reversing the process.
The color of the moon during the total eclipse can appear different depending on where people are in the world, and by factors like the amount of dust in the atmosphere and global weather.
Sky gazers along the U.S. East Coast were out of luck because the moon was setting and the sun rising. Europe, Africa and western Asia all missed out as well.
In Anchorage, Alaska, Doug Henie didn’t know what to expect from his first lunar eclipse. He and his wife saw just a sliver of the moon as they drove to a prime viewing spot, on a hill off a winding road between Cook Inlet and the Anchorage airport.
Once they arrived, he set up his camera as the eclipse neared totality just after 3 a.m. local time, when it looked more like dusk than night. That’s because Anchorage had more than 18 hours of sunlight Wednesday.
“It’s kind of cool,” Henie said. “I was kind of hoping to see a little more action, I guess, but now it’s lightened up. The light is certainly coming back.”
For those living in places where the eclipse wasn’t visible, there were live streams available. And everyone around the world got to see the bright moon, weather permitting.
It was the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.