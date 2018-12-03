

The flag-draped casket of George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to Special Air Mission 41 at Ellington Field during a departure ceremony Monday in Houston, Texas. The Bush family will travel to Washington for the former president’s funeral Wednesday. (David J. Phillip/AP)

George H.W. Bush left his beloved Texas for the final time Monday, headed to Washington as the nation paid tribute to the 41st president for a lifetime of public service. He was characterized by what admirers say was decency, generosity and kindness.

Former president George W. Bush, the eldest of the four Bush sons, and his wife, Laura, along with brother Neil Bush and his family, boarded the plane, which often serves as Air Force One, for the cross-country trip to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

On Sunday, students, staff and visitors had flocked to Bush’s presidential library on the campus of Texas A&M University, with thousands of mourners paying their respects at a weekend candlelight vigil at a nearby pond and others contributing to growing flower memorials at Bush statues at the library and a park in downtown Houston.



Bush’s service dog, Sully, stands during the departure ceremony in Houston. (David J. Phillip/Bloomberg)

“I think he was one of the kindest, most generous men,” said Marge Frazier, who visited the downtown statue Sunday while showing friends from California around the city.

A similar outpouring is expected in Washington this week during the state funeral for Bush, who died late Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from through Wednesday. An invitation-only funeral is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are to attend. Bush’s family has not said who will speak at the service. Former president Jimmy Carter also will be there.

Afterward, Bush will be returned to Texas to be buried Thursday at his family plot on the library grounds. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

A humble hero of World War II, Bush was just 20 when he survived being shot down during a bombing run over a Japanese island. He had joined the Navy when he turned 18.

Shortly before leaving the service, he married his 19-year-old sweetheart, Barbara Pierce. Bush graduated from Yale University, and the couple moved to Texas to work in the oil business. Bush turned his attention to politics in the 1960s. He was elected to the first of two terms in Congress in 1967. He would go on to serve as ambassador to the United Nations and China, head of the CIA and chairman of the Republican National Committee before being elected to two terms as Ronald Reagan’s vice president.



Former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush board the Special Air Mission 41 plane Monday in Houston. The family will return to Texas after the funeral for George H.W. Bush’s burial at his presidential library. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

As president, one of Bush’s major achievements was assembling the international military coalition that liberated the tiny nation of Kuwait from invading neighbor Iraq in 1991. The war lasted just 100 hours. He also presided over the end of the Cold War between the United States and the former Soviet Union.

Soon after he reached the height of his political popularity following the liberation of Kuwait, the U.S. economy began to sour and voters began to believe that Bush was out of touch with ordinary people.

He was denied a second term by Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton, who would later become a close friend. The pair worked together to raise tens of millions of dollars for victims of a 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and of Hurricane Katrina, which swamped New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in 2005.

“Who would have thought that I would be working with Bill Clinton of all people?” he joked in 2005.

In a recent essay, Clinton declared of Bush: “I just loved him.”

More in KidsPost