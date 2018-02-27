Officials in Malibu — famous for its beaches — want to eliminate all single-use plastic items. The California town’s council voted this week to ban plastic straws and utensils. (John Antczak/AP)

It’s the last straw for the California beachside city of Malibu.

The City Council voted Monday to ban all plastic cutlery and straws because of concerns over keeping its famous beaches clean and protecting the environment.

The move builds on earlier bans of plastic bags and foam containers and is part of a strategy to eliminate all single-use plastic items in Malibu, which has 21 miles of coast.

“It’s the right thing to do,” City Councilwoman Laura Rosenthal said Tuesday. “If people could see all the plastics that we find on a daily basis, I think everyone would be supportive of this ban.”

Mayor Rick Mullen said in a news release that the city is committed to keeping beaches clean. “Ocean, beaches and natural surroundings are a central part of life in Malibu,” he said.

Instead of plastic utensils, straws and stirrers, Malibu businesses will have to provide items that are made from paper, wood or bamboo.

The city is giving one box of paper straws to certain businesses to ease the transition before the ban takes effect June 1.

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

A close look at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

What to do with plastic bottles? Turn them into art.

Ocean trash turned into things of beauty