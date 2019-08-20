The mountain lion known as P-22, photographed in the Griffith Park area near downtown Los Angeles, is the face of a new wildlife crossing over U.S. Highway 101 in Agoura, Calif. It will give big cats, coyotes, deer, snakes and other creatures a safe route to open space and better access to food and potential mates. (National Park Service/AP)

Famous for traveling across two freeways and making a huge Los Angeles park his home, the mountain lion P-22 lives a solitary life. He has become a symbol of the shrinking genetic diversity of wild animals trapped by growing developments and is at a risk becoming roadkill.

Hoping to fend off the extinction of mountain lions and other species that require room to roam, transportation officials and conservationists will build a privately funded wildlife crossing over a major Southern California highway. It will give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures a safe route to open space and better access to food and potential mates.

The span along U.S. 101 will only be the second animal overpass in a state where tunnels are more common. Officials say it will be the first of its kind near a major city and the largest in the world, stretching 200 feet above 10 lanes of the busy highway.

“When the freeway went in, it cut off an ecosystem. We’re just now seeing impacts of that,” Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation told The Associated Press.

Scientists tracking mountain lions fitted with GPS collars found that roadways are largely trapping animals in the Santa Monica Mountains, which run along the Malibu coast and across the middle of Los Angeles to Griffith Park, where P-22 settled.

Habitat loss has driven the populations to inbreeding that could lead to extinction within 15 years unless the big cats regularly connect with other populations to increase their diversity, according to a study published this year by the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of California at Davis and the National Park Service.

One of the reasons this project is special is that 80 percent of the money to build it will come from private sources, Pratt said. She’s in charge of fundraising and is using P-22 — “the Brad Pitt of the cougar world” — as the poster cat for the campaign.

“He is world-famous, handsome, everybody loves him,” she said about the cougar who’s been photographed in his park home with the Hollywood sign as a backdrop.

Despite being the face of the project, P-22 is unlikely to use the bridge because he’s confined to the park many miles away. But many of his relatives could benefit, Pratt said.

Wildlife crossings — bridges and tunnels — are common in western Europe and Canada. A famous one in Banff National Park in Alberta spans the Trans-Canada Highway and is frequently used by bears, moose and elk.

