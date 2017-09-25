The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles created this sculpture to show what scientists think the dinosaur Augustynolophus morrisi looked like. It has been named California’s state dinosaur. (Stephanie Abromowicz/Natural History Museum of Los Angeles/AP)

It took about 66 million years, but a duck-billed creature has won recognition as California’s state dinosaur.

Governor Jerry Brown announced Saturday the signing of a bill making Augustynolophus (pronounced Aw-gus-tin-o-lo-fus) morrisi the official dinosaur of the Golden State.

“Highlighting a dinosaur that has such a deep connection to our state will stimulate interest in paleontology and science overall, particularly with children,” assembly member Richard Bloom said in March, when he introduced the bill.

Fossilized remains of the plant­eater that lived from 66 million to 100 million years ago have been found only in California.

Several other states and Washington, D.C., also have official dinosaurs.

Washington’s dinosaur is called “Capitalsaurus.” The fossil of the only known specimen was found on Capitol Hill by construction workers in 1898. The giant beast is believed to be a meat-eater that lived 95 million to 130 million years ago. But scientists aren’t certain whether Capitalsaurus is a unique genus.

Later that year, Maryland named the Astrodon johnstoni, a large, long-necked creature, its official dinosaur. The plant eater lived in the state around the same time as its neighbor Capitalsaurus.

— Associated Press

