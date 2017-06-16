What does summer look like? In “To Kill a Mockingbird,” author Harper Lee described the season as “a thousand colors in a parched landscape.” Those words could inspire an amazing piece of art. But your vision of summer might be something else. A glimpse of lightning during an afternoon thunderstorm? A crowded swimming pool beneath a bright, sunny sky?

We’re interested in seeing whatever you think summer looks like, so put your ideas down on paper. If your art fits with the daily weather forecast, we’ll consider using it in KidsPost.

[Submit your best weather art to get in our online gallery.]

Bright colors work best. You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and home town on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Or have an adult fill out our online form, which you can find here or below.