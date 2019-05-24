

Last summer Miranda Rodriguez McCurdy, 7, of Arlington, Virginia, got to see Topkapi Palace and the Hagia Sofia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. She took KidsPost with her. Take the paper along on your travels this summer. (Family photo)

Summer is the time when kids like you get to unwind, relax and explore something new. We would like to see what you’re up to, so we are officially kicking off our annual Summer of KidsPost. Last year, we had readers take KidsPost with them to national parks, family reunions, beaches and on international adventures. The Weng family



Caroline Serenyi, 12, of Potomac, Maryland, visited the Desert View Watchtower on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona last summer. (Family photo)

from Washington took us to the Italian island of Capri. Caroline Serenyi of Potomac, Maryland, brought KidsPost along to the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. KidsPost would love to join in on the fun — whether you are going overseas, on a road trip or somewhere nearby.

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Then fill out the form below or at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2019. Entries are due by September 1. That should give you plenty of time to get out and explore.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.



Andrew Leavitt,9, Colleen Leavitt, 11, and Fiona Leavitt, 6, of Washington, spent their summer on Tybee Island in Georgia. They had a family reunion for a week on the island and spent time with their aunts and uncles. (Family photo)

