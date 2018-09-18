

Hawk Smith, 12, on a 150-mile canoe trip his family took in July in northwest Canada. The ideal weather disappeared a few days into the journey. (Doug Smith)

As the floatplane descended on the cold, aqua-blue waters of northwest Canada’s McClusky Lake in late July, Sawyer Smith, 15, and his brother Hawk, 12, remember looking out to see mountains, green forest and sunlight glinting off the clear lake.

“It wasn’t like landing in a ­civilized place,” Hawk recalls. The brothers and their parents, all ­experienced canoeists from ­Bozeman, Montana, had been planning their vacation in the remote Yukon for months. After flying 100 miles into the wilderness, they would canoe 150 miles over two weeks on several rivers, hiking and camping along the way.



Doug Smith, wife Christine, and sons Sawyer, far right, and Hawk arrived at the remote area by floatplane. (From Doug Smith)

Their dad, wildlife biologist Doug Smith, had done a similar trip a few years before. Conditions, he says, had been perfect: sunshine, warm weather and safe water levels. “Being out there is the best feeling in the world,” he says. But true adventures usually don’t go as planned.

The group, which included two family friends, paddled, fished for Arctic grayling and made campfires. But on Day 4, a change of weather turned their vacation into a survival test.

“You could smell the rain coming,” Sawyer told KidsPost. The 10th-grader figured he could handle one day of paddling in hard, cold rain. But that single, miserable day turned into nine monsoonlike days. The water churned at flood levels. Paddling became difficult. The temperature dropped. Some days, shivering, they hauled the canoes out of the water for a break at lunchtime. They searched for dry wood, made a fire and heated up soup. And conditions were about to get worse.

On Day 12, they faced a section of the swollen river that passed through a canyon.

“We could see some pretty bad white water,” Sawyer says. That’s fast-flowing water with rapids or falls. “I was pretty nervous and scared and just hoping for the best.”

Another group of canoeists had almost lost control of their boats as they neared the rapids. They pulled off the water and yelled back with a warning. That group ended up leaving in a rescue helicopter. “Haystacks” — waves four to five feet high — roared through the canyon. Huge boils, or bubbles, spewed water into the air.

The boys’ family contemplated the very expensive helicopter rescue. But their dad had spotted a possible way around the danger. Could they portage (or walk) up a tree-filled slope and then down the other side with their canoes and gear? They decided to try. But first they’d have to get to the opposite bank of the river without getting swept into the rapids.



Sawyer Smith and a family friend haul a canoe up a slope after encountering a dangerous stretch of river. The group took all their gear up the slope and down the other side to avoid rapids. (Christine Smith)

“I wasn’t feeling too good at this point,” Hawk says. But, life vests fastened, they pointed the canoes upstream and paddled hard. Despite the whirlpools and strong currents, they made it. They started up the difficult slope right away.

Smith made a makeshift harness so that Sawyer could help drag one of the 80-pound canoes. “Everything was wet, so you were losing your footholds,” the teen recalls. Sawyer, who carried a 40-pound bag on one of their multiple trips up and down, kept reminding himself, “This is just what has to get done.”

At one point, a loose log shifted and knocked his brother down. “It hurt pretty bad,” Hawk says. But he had to keep going. And keep carrying gear, too.



The Smith family needed to get around these cliffs to avoid the treacherous part of the water. (Christine Smith)

The way down was steeper and had dense trees and slippery moss. They arrived weary at the river’s edge and set up camp. The boys’ mom, Christine, soon had a campfire ready.

On Day 14, the group still had miles of paddling to get to where they would meet the float plane for a ride back to civilization. But on this day, the river was calm. On their final stretch, they watched a moose swim against the current.

From the plane the next morning, Sawyer and Hawk looked out over the vast wild country. The place had tested them. Their cuts and bruises would soon heal. But memories of the trip — good and bad — will probably remain for the rest of their lives.

“I’ve never done anything that hard in my life,” says Hawk, who started seventh grade in late August. “It was really tough, but it gave me experience and strength, in a wilderness way.”

