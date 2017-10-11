Alexander Ovechkin, right, scored an amazing seven goals as the Washington Capitals started their annual effort to win the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin has talented teammates, but some fans think the Caps are cursed to lose. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

The National Hockey League (NHL) season has gotten off to a flying start for the Washington Capitals.

Sports Illustrated predicted that our hometown team would win the Stanley Cup this season. Then the Caps went out and won two of their first three games, with 11-time all-star Alexander Ovechkin scoring an amazing seven goals. (Check out Thursday’s paper to see how the Caps did Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.)

So does this mean the Caps will march through the regular season and then the playoffs to win the Stanley Cup for the first time?

Hold on a minute. It’s a long season — 82 games plus playoffs — and a lot can happen. But Washington should be good again.

Even with Ovechkin, the Caps are certainly not a one-man team. Washington has several players — Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie — who scored more than 50 points (that’s goals and assists) last season. And maybe this will be the year 22-year-old winger Andre Burakovsky becomes a star.

Braden Holtby is as good as any goaltender in the NHL. So the Caps should be set on defense, too.

All the pieces are in place for the Caps to win a third straight President’s Cup. That’s the trophy that goes to the NHL team with the best record during the regular season.

Of course, doing well in the regular season and winning a Stanley Cup are two different things. Some Washington hockey fans think the Caps are “cursed” when in the playoffs. One look at the team’s history shows you why they think this way.

According to research done by Washington Post sports columnist Thomas Boswell, in the 34 seasons from 1984 to 2017, the Washington Capitals have:

• blown either a 2-0 or 3-1 game lead in a playoff series 10 times;

• lost the seventh game of a playoff series at home 13 times, including last May, when they lost 2-0 to the Penguins in the conference semifinals;

• lost to a lower-seeded team — in other words, a team they should have beaten — seven times in a series that went fewer than seven games.

That is an unbelievable and sad record. No wonder some Capitals fans think their team will never win it all.

Of course, I am sure there were plenty of Chicago Cubs fans who thought their team would never win a baseball World Series. The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years last season.

Sports is a place where things that are never supposed to happen do happen.

Maybe this will be the season the Caps surprise everyone and win the Stanley Cup.

They are good enough to do it.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 sports books for kids.

