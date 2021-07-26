During the first 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic, McCue stayed on the ship in the waters around Florida until the crew members could safely return to their homes in more than 60 countries. To pass the time, she rescued an osprey trapped in a stairwell, taught herself to use TikTok, practiced yoga, watched sharks swim around the sea floor and flushed the pipes in 167 staterooms on Deck 12, one of her favorite activities. Now that she has resumed her captain duties, she has had to give up the weekly plumbing rounds.