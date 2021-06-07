“They know what normal is,” Cambell told KidsPost from his home in Carmel, Indiana. “But they also don’t have the freedom that high school students do,” including the ability to drive to see friends.
Baney coordinated with Fishers Junior High Principal Crystal Thorpe to ask students to answer four questions:
● “What do you wish people knew about school during covid?”
● “What is the hardest thing for you to deal with right now?”
● “Share a personal story about the good, bad or ugly side of learning during the pandemic.”
● “Share an observation or funny story about school during the pandemic.”
Campbell received nearly 800 responses, and from them he created a four-part series called “Covid Reflections From the Unmuted Middle.” Many of the responses, which didn’t include students’ names, were troubling.
“Probably the thing that bothered me most was how often the word ‘stress’ was being used by these 12-, 13- and 14-year-olds,” he said. “On the positive side, it was inspiring to read so many responses where the students were looking on the bright side of dealing with the pandemic. Spending more time with family, appreciating the efforts of their teachers and navigating new ways to still be kids and bond with their friends.”
We’ve included a sampling of the funny moments students shared with Campbell and his drawings — four of which he created just for KidsPost. (The students’ families agreed that their names could be used.) Scroll down for all four parts of Campbell’s “From the Unmuted Middle” project.