You can also urge every eligible voter to cast their vote by creating a public service announcement (PSA), a short video or drawing about why voting is important. Find instructions at wapo.st/kidspostgovote. Your PSA can be funny or serious, but it can’t mention a candidate or a political party.
We will select three kids’ entries to be part of a KidsPost PSA. Washington Post TikTok host Dave Jorgenson will interview the selected kids on Zoom, and the videos/drawings will appear on KidsPost, The Washington Post’s YouTube channel and other social platforms. The deadline for PSA entries is Saturday.
A parent, guardian or teacher must fill out the online forms and give permission for you to participate. Send questions to kidspost@washpost.com.