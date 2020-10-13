Get involved in the 2020 presidential election by taking part in KidsPost’s mock election and by urging others to vote.

If you are age 7 to 14, cast your vote online starting Wednesday. No, these votes won’t actually elect your favorite candidate, but they will show how kids feel about who’s running for president. The voting will close October 28 so we will have time to share the results on Election Day. (No kids’ names will be collected.) Find the form at wapo.st/kidspost-election.