Because of the coronavirus pandemic, National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers have reimagined related events to allow for social distancing. That includes the traditional parade. Instead of a parade along Constitution Avenue, neighborhoods across the D.C. area can be part of the Petal Porch Parade.
The idea is to decorate the front of your house — porch, yard or windows — with cherry blossom art and crafts. You could paint a picture or use tissue paper to make big pink blossoms. You could turn plastic bottles into flowers. Be creative! If you would like inspiration, look for how-to videos at the website, nationalcherryblossomfestival.org/event/porch-parade.
A parent can have your porch added to the official map by registering on the festival website. Your family can also use the online map to drive, bike or walk by other decorated homes. If enough of your neighbors take part, you might get a special visit: Organizers in decorated cars will drive through the most petal-filled neighborhoods listed on the map April 10 and 11 for a “Petal Procession.”