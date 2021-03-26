Because of the coronavirus pandemic, National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers have reimagined related events to allow for social distancing. That includes the traditional parade. Instead of a parade along Constitution Avenue, neighborhoods across the D.C. area can be part of the Petal Porch Parade.

The idea is to decorate the front of your house — porch, yard or windows — with cherry blossom art and crafts. You could paint a picture or use tissue paper to make big pink blossoms. You could turn plastic bottles into flowers. Be creative! If you would like inspiration, look for how-to videos at the website, nationalcherryblossomfestival.org/event/porch-parade.