It described the project as a “comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation.”

The station would be “built on the lunar surface and/or on the lunar orbit,” the statement said. It will carry out “lunar exploration and utilization, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiment and technical verification.”

It said a memorandum of understanding on the project was signed Tuesday by Zhang Kejian, administrator of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), and Russian space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.

China drew heavily on Russian expertise in the early years of its space program but has mostly forged its own path since launching its first crewed mission in 2003. Despite that, China’s Shenzhou spaceships closely resemble Russia’s Soyuz capsules, and the CNSA has worked with countries around the world, apart from the United States. Congress bans almost all contacts between NASA and China over concerns about technology theft and the secretive, military-backed nature of China’s space program.

Russia is a participant in the International Space Station, but its space program has been somewhat eclipsed by those of China, the United States, India and others. In its most recent development, Russia successfully test-launched its heavy lift Angara A5 rocket for the second time in December after lengthy delays and technical problems.

China has planned four crewed missions this year to work on its first permanent orbiting space station, the core module of which could be launched as soon as next month.