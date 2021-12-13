But how could Smith make his treats special? He got an idea when he heard the crackling sounds of logs in a fireplace. He developed a small device that would make a cracking noise when pulled apart, and by 1860 he had made it a part of his Christmas crackers. When the crackers were pulled from each end, they made a popping sound as they opened, and candies and jokes written on pieces of paper would spill out. Christmas crackers soon became a popular part of the British holiday celebrations.