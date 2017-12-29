The Three Kings Celebration, called Fiesta de los Reyes Magos in Spanish, in Columbia Heights in Washington, D.C. It celebrates the Christmas story of the magi with song, dance, storytelling and a procession. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

For many, December 25 marks the finish line for a busy holiday season. The worry about what gifts you did or didn’t get is behind you. But for some observant Christians around the world, Christmas is just the first of 12 nights of festivities.

Twelfth Night represents the eve of the religious holiday of the Epiphany, the day, according to the Bible, when the three wise men welcomed the baby Jesus into the world with the Gift of the Magi — gold, frankincense and myrrh. In other Christian teachings, it’s the day when Jesus was baptized.

Debates continue about the exact day of celebration to mark Twelfth Night, but the generally accepted date is January 5, with January 6 being the Epiphany.

The 12 days of Christmas leading up to the Epiphany do not typically involve gifts of maids-a-milking or lords-a-leaping. Instead, celebrations usually revolve around traditional food and drinks.

Historical documents dating as far back as the 1100s recounted how Europeans would celebrate with a ring-shaped cake that would be baked with a single pea or bean inside. Whoever received the slice containing the bean would become the king or queen of the night.

A mug of wassail. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

This tradition continues in cultures that celebrate Twelfth Night. The various “prizes” baked into cakes include a toy baby representing the baby Jesus, a crown or other trinket of good luck.

Another tradition from this time is whipping up a batch of wassail, an apple cider with spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon.

Wassail is one of the oldest recorded traditions of the holiday. The word is a combination of the Old Norse and English languages meaning “be in good health” or “be fortunate.” It was originally used as a toast before drinking to wish well for the upcoming year.

Immigrant cultures in America have been vital in keeping the spirit of Twelfth Night alive. Spanish-speaking countries refer to the holiday of the Epiphany as El Día de Los Reyes Magos — translated as Three Kings Day.

On Twelfth Night, cities and towns across Spain hold a parade called Cabalgata de Reyes, in which the three kings receive the keys from local officials so that they can deliver presents to every home.

Spanish children leave treats just as you would for Santa, but the camels that the kings ride are not forgotten. Kids collect hay, wheat, grass and water for the animals.

The GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington will be hosting Fiesta de los Reyes Magos on January 7. It will include performances of the Nativity scene, live animals and gifts for children.

Some consider Twelfth Night and the Epiphany to be as important as Christmas Eve and Christmas because the holiday includes the fun of receiving gifts but also focuses on the biblical story.

“I’d say that for kids, Reyes is more important than Christmas, as it’s when they usually get their presents,” said Llorenç Pastor Font of the Embassy of Spain in an email. However, he said, “there’s been a shift toward including Santa, Papa Noel as we call him, in our festive traditions, and he brings presents on Christmas Day. In any case, each family has its own special way of celebrating the holidays, and both days are equally cherished.”

