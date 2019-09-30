Part of the melting Planpincieux glacier in the Italian Alps is moving nearly two feet each day. Scientists say a large chunk could fall off any day. (Yara Nardi/Reuters)

An expert monitoring a fast-moving melting glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc mountain range says a small section has picked up speed and could break off in the coming days.

Fabrizio Troilo, a glaciologist with the Safe Mountain Foundation, said Monday that the piece — measuring some 953,390 cubic feet — is moving at 23.6 inches a day.

That is about twice as fast as a massive 8,827,683-cubic-foot chunk that also risks breaking off from the same Planpincieux glacier.

Troilo said the smaller piece “could collapse in the next days or week,” but that such a collapse are annual events and would have no impact on the rest of the valley.

Stefano Miserocchi, mayor of nearby Courmayeur, closed a mountain road last week and banned access to part of a hiking area outside the town.

The glacier melting, however, is part of a trend, scientists say.

Matthias Huss, head of Glacier Monitoring Switzerland, said the loss of glacier ice in Europe over the past five years has been the strongest since measurements began in the 1950s.

Officials said unusually high temperatures during August and September had accelerated ice melt at the Planpincieux, which has been monitored by the Safe Mountain Foundation since 2013.