Brood X (X means the number 10) is the group of cicadas that will appear this month in the D.C. area and other parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. The insects have been waiting underground for almost 17 years, and they deserve more than a few weeks of glory. By July, the adults will be gone, many eaten by birds, squirrels and possibly your dog. Your artwork will help everyone remember these quirky creatures for years to come.
We welcome two-dimensional mediums other than photographs (pencil, paints, pastels, etc.). You could focus on one cicada or a group. Your creation does not have to be realistic, meaning it doesn’t have to look similar to a cicada in a science textbook. It needs to be original — not copied from someone else — and you must be a United States resident ages 6 to 13 to participate. Five participants will be chosen at random to receive a KidsPost T-shirt.
Ask a parent or teacher to upload your art through our form at wapo.st/kidspost_cicada _art by May 25. We’ll showcase the drawings in print and on kidspost.com in early June.