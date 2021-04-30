Brood X (X means the number 10) is the group of cicadas that will appear this month in the D.C. area and other parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. The insects have been waiting underground for almost 17 years, and they deserve more than a few weeks of glory. By July, the adults will be gone, many eaten by birds, squirrels and possibly your dog. Your artwork will help everyone remember these quirky creatures for years to come.