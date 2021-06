Submissions for KidsPost’s cicada art gallery prove how true that saying is. Readers drew cicadas as adorable insects you might find in a cartoon. Others depicted Brood X with a scientific accuracy — with red eyes and lacy wings — that also show the beauty of these unusual creatures. But some artists focused less on beauty than on the humor and weirdness of bugs that show up once every 17 years. We enjoyed all of the drawings and selected a few to highlight in print. We hope you will go to kidspost.com to see more.