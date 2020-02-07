

Rachel Thomas’s fifth-grade class at Bunker Hill Elementary School is the February Class of KidsPost. (Bunker Hill Elementary School)

Rachel Thomas’s fifth-grade class at Bunker Hill Elementary School in Washington, D.C., is the February Class of Kids­Post. The 29 students love their moms, dogs and the Wimpy Kid books.

Favorite author and favorite book: Jeff Kinney and his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series was the winner with five votes. But these students had a lot of favorites. Authors Rachel Renée Russell, Raina Telgemeier, Ben Hatke and Angie Thomas received two votes each.

Favorite singer or musician: Beyoncé barely won this category with three votes. The pop star edged out Chris Brown and Bebe Rexha, who tied for second place. Other favorites include Lizzo, Halsey and Stevie Wonder.



The class loves dogs, especially when they are puppies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Video game Roblox and football tied for first place with five votes each. Second was a four-way tie with Fortnite, basketball, kickball and soccer each scoring two votes.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: Mom is Number 1 with this class. Eight students admire her most, with one noting that she was “always there for me when I had some bad days.” Grandmother came in second with three votes. Aunt was third with two.

If you could take a trip anywhere, where would you go? These students had many dream vacations, but Paris was the top choice. The French capital earned four votes. Two students each picked New York, Japan and Florida.

Favorite birthday food: It was a tie between cake and ice cream for birthday food of choice, with three votes apiece. Other favorites included pizza, fried chicken, shrimp and pupusas, a stuffed flatbread from El Salvador.

Favorite animal: These kids are dog lovers, with eight mentioning either “dog” or “puppy.” As one student wrote, “they are playful, fun, loving and keep you safe.” Cat was second with four votes; wolf and lion tied for third with two votes each.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Medicine was the most popular career area, with five picking “doctor” and two choosing “veterinarian.” Singer and dancer also received two votes. Most unusual career choice: spy.

If you were president, what one thing would you do for the country or its people? Helping those in need was the top priority for this class. Five students would help homeless people by giving them clothes and building more shelters and homes. Two others mentioned fighting poverty and world hunger.

