The April Class of KidsPost is Dani McCormick's fourth-grade English class at Mundo Verde Public Charter School in Washington. The school focuses on the environment, and the students also spend part of the day learning in Spanish. (Mundo Verde Public Charter School)

Dani Mccormick’s fourth-grade English class at Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School in Washington, D.C., is the April Class of KidsPost. Mundo Verde, which means “green world” in Spanish, is the only school in Washington with a focus on helping kids become environmental stewards. The 20 students in McCormick’s class enjoy cake, playing Roblox and kicking around a soccer ball.

Favorite author and favorite book: There was a tie between Rick Riordan and Jeff Kinney for favorite author with three votes each. Favorite books are the Goosebumps, Harry Potter and Lemony Snicket series.

Favorite singer or musician: Seven kids in McCormick’s class couldn’t decide who their favorite musician is. But two kids agreed on Michael Jackson. Selena Quintanilla, Ariana Grande and Khalid made the list, too.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer is the favorite sport with three votes. Two students are interested in parkour as a hobby. Roblox and Legos are favorites among this class, too.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Four students admire their family members. One student would like to meet World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee. The Web just so happens to turn 30 years old this year!

Favorite website or app: A little more than a quarter of the class spends their time on Roblox. Three students like to play Minecraft.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? The fourth-graders overwhelmingly would like to go somewhere warm. Hawaii scored three votes. Aruba, Costa Rica and Guatemala also made the list.

Favorite birthday food: Fifty percent of the class want cake on their special day. One student would like Mom’s chili.

Favorite holiday: About 75 percent of the class call Christmas their favorite holiday.

Do you have a pet or pets? Half of the students have a dog. Family pets also include three cats, two fish and one guinea pig.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Two students would like to be professional soccer players. Others would like to be singers, game designers or YouTubers. One student would like to do something with STEM or animals.

If you were president, what’s one thing you would do to help the country or its people? These kids would eliminate greenhouse gases, help the homeless and end unfair laws. One student said they would “stop every war, stop racism, get rid of guns and everything bad.”

