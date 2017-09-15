Riley Trone’s sixth-grade class at Oak View Elementary in Fairfax Country, Virginia, has many favorite authors, but Jeff Kinney was the one mentioned most often in the KidsPost survey. (Riley Trone)

riley trone’s sixth-grade class at Oak View Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, is the September Class of KidsPost. Many of his 26 students have dogs, watch YouTube and crave ice cream.

This is our first Class of Kids-Post for the school year. We will publish one each month. If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/classofkidspost2017, have students fill it out, and send it, along with a class picture, to kidspost@­washpost.­com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster, books and Kids­Post pencils.

Favorite author and favorite book: Jeff Kinney and his “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series received five votes, the most among these sixth-graders. J.K. Rowling and “Harry Potter” received two votes for a ­second-place finish. Other authors mentioned included Lois Lowry, Tim Green and Raina Telgemeier.

Favorite singer or musician: The students enjoy mostly pop and rock music, but from several eras. The Beatles edged out Justin Bieber, AC/DC and Elvis Presley, who was known as the king of rock-and-roll.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Basketball and baseball tied with five votes apiece. Soccer came in second with three votes. Most unusual choice: Twister.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: It was another tie, this time between Mom and Dad. Nearly one-quarter of the class chose either or both parents. Several said, “They are always there for me.”

Favorite website or app: YouTube was the runaway favorite of this class with 11 votes. In second was another video-playing site, ­Musical.ly.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? ­Hawaii claimed the most votes, four, of these future world travelers. Italy and Los Angeles, California, both received two mentions. Other fun destinations included Greece, Singapore and the South Pacific island Bora Bora.

Do you like to hear from friends by text, photo, video or postcard? The students appreciated photos from friends the most. After that, a text or a video were equally favored. In last place (who would have guessed?) was the postcard.

Do you have a pet or pets? Dogs were the preferred pet among these kids. Twelve students said they had at least one at home. Second place was a tie: Five students had cats, and five had no pets.

Favorite birthday food: They don’t all scream for ice cream, but five do. Three more wanted ice cream cakes or ice cream sandwiches, so clearly these students are dairy lovers. But they also like steak, which received three votes, and sushi, crab and pizza, which tied for third with two votes apiece.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Four students would like to follow in Mr. Trone’s footsteps with a career in teaching. Baseball player was the ­second-most-popular profession, and lawyer came in third.

What would you invent to help others?

Almost one-quarter of the kids mentioned a robot, but there were many ideas of what that robot would do. A device that would ­allow people to teleport had the second-most votes. Most unusual idea: a thinking cap, “for when you don’t have any good ideas.”