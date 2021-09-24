Favorite author and favorite book: The class came up with a dozen authors, but Jeff Kinney and Lauren Tarshis were the only ones to get two votes. Other favorites included J.K. Rowling, Roberta Edwards and R.L. Stine. The “Who Was . . .?” series, some written by Edwards, was the only book mentioned twice.
Favorite singer or musician: The kids also liked a variety of musicians, including Maren Morris, Imagine Dragons and the Score.
Favorite sport (to play) or hobby: Soccer edged out softball, four votes to three. Other favorites included skateboarding, swimming and basketball.
Place you would you love to visit but haven’t: Paris, known as the “City of Lights,” won this category with three votes. Hawaii was second with two. Australia, Portugal and Miami were among the other destinations.
Food you could eat every day of your life: These kids like pasta. Six students said they would never get tired of it — or specifically lasagna or spaghetti. Second place was a three-way tie. Sushi, doughnuts and pizza each scored two votes.
Favorite animal: Dogs were the clear favorite of this class. Seven students chose these furry friends for their smarts, cuteness and loyalty. Cats were a distant second with two votes. Most unusual picks: fossa (a mongoose relative) and axolotl (a type of salamander).
Job or profession when you grow up: Three of Mr. Taylor’s students want to follow in his footsteps as teachers. The second-most-popular careers were veterinarian and racecar driver, with two votes apiece. Others choices included chemist, coder and tennis player.
World problem you would solve: Most of the class chose two big problems to solve: climate change and protecting animals from abuse or poaching (illegal hunting). They each received five votes. Two students would end the coronavirus pandemic.
Person, living or dead, you admire most: Mom and Great-Grandma each earned two votes for person these kids most admire. (Although Mom gets the win if we give her a half-vote for “parents.”) Great-Grandma “lived through [World War II era] and is funny,” said one student. As for Mom, she is “always by my side when I need help,” another said.