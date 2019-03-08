Poe Middle School sixth-graders from Jan Rubenstein's beginning-English class enjoy playing soccer, listening to rapper Bad Bunny and eating panes con pollo, a chicken sandwich that is popular in El Salvador. (Poe Middle School)

Jan Rubenstein’s sixth-grade Beginning-English class at Poe Middle School in Annandale, Virginia, is the March Class of KidsPost. The 11 students admire their parents, enjoy connecting on Snapchat and would like to help poor people and immigrants.

We will feature one class in grades two through seven each month of the school year. If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/classofkidspost2019, have students fill it out, and send it, along with a class picture, to ­kidspost@­washpost.­com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about KidsPost can sign up for our weekly email at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.

Favorite author and favorite book: These students enjoy a variety of books and authors as they learn English. Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man” is a favorite as is Raina Telgemeier’s “Smile.”

Favorite singer or musician: Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is, by far, this class’s favorite. He earned seven votes. The kids also mentioned DJ Alan Walker and Cardi B.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Futbol, or soccer, was the Number 1 game. A few students preferred video games Fortnite and Hello Neighbor.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: These kids appreciate their parents. Everyone mentioned Mom, Dad or both as their most-admired. One student wrote, “My parents because they show me good things.”

Favorite website or app: Snapchat is these middle schoolers’ overall favorite, with seven votes. A few students also mentioned YouTube.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? Argentina, with three votes, edged out El Salvador, Spain and China, which each received two. Other vacation choices included Brazil, Honduras and France.

Favorite birthday food: A party for this class would need to include panes con pollo, a flavorful chicken sandwich that is very popular in El Salvador. Five students would ask for this on their birthdays. Cake and pupusas (a stuffed flatbread, also popular in El Salvador) tied for second with two votes each.

Favorite holiday: Christmas tops the list with seven votes. Thanksgiving is second with two. Halloween and New Year’s Day also received votes.

Do you have a pet or pets? Eight of the 11 students — or 73 percent — have no pet. One had a cat, and two had dogs.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Professional soccer player and police officer tied for first, with two votes each. Other interesting careers included artist, lawyer, chef and teacher.

If you were president, what’s one thing you would do to help the country or its people? Almost all of Rubenstein’s students mentioned helping people. Several focused on the poor, and others mentioned those people who would like to live in the United States. One said, “Allow immigrants to come into the country.”

More in KidsPost

Go nuts for poetry in the KidsPost Squirrel Haiku Contest

The Grand Canton celebrates 100 years as a national park

Can you identify these endangered animals? Take our quiz.