

Washington Episcopal School’s fourth-graders. (Photo by Ali Bratun)

Anita Gallagher and Kristen Wendt’s fourth-grade class at Washington Episcopal School in Bethesda, Maryland, is November’s Class of KidsPost. Although these 21 students are separated by two classrooms, they have several things in common. The majority of the class is looking forward to Christmas, and they want to make the world a more peaceful place.

We will feature one class in grades two through seven each month of the school year. If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/classofkidspost2018, have students fill it out, and send it, along with a class picture, to ­kidspost@­washpost.­com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay or Journey to Space poster, books and Kids­Post pencils. Teachers interested in learning more about KidsPost can sign up for our weekly email at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.

Favorite author and favorite book: Maryland native Jeff Kinney is the favorite author of this class, earning three votes. With two votes, the comic book “Amulet” by Japanese American artist Kazu Kibuishi came in second.

Favorite singer or musician: Only two kids in this class picked the same singer, Drake. Other favorites include Ariana Grande, Luke Bryan, Childish Gambino and Michael Jackson.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: This class has a passion for sports. Soccer came out on top, scoring seven votes. Tennis netted three. Next were hockey and basketball, with two votes each.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Mom is the most-admired person in the classroom with six votes. Other students chose Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, John F. Kennedy and Grandma, “because I love her and love her pancakes.”



Favorite website or app: Almost half of the class calls YouTube their top website. Fortnite and Safari tied for second place.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? Jetting to Hawaii is the top trip this class would go on. Germany is the students’ second-most-popular spot.

Favorite birthday food: Cake is the kids’ ideal birthday food with six votes. However, some like to eat healthier options: broccoli, Caesar salad and watermelon were named.

Favorite holiday: Christmas won by a landslide; 18 of the 21 students picked it as their Number 1 holiday. Two students enjoy celebrating Halloween, and one prefers the Fourth of July.

Do you have a pet or pets? This class has a total of 11 dogs as pets. They also have eight cats.

What do you want to be when you grow up? These fourth-graders aim to be athletes. Three students would like to be professional soccer players. Second place was a tie between playing basketball and hockey professionally. Other professions include becoming a beatboxer, a scientist and a crane operator.

If you were president, what’s one thing you would do to help the country or its people? Stopping wars and bringing world peace is the top priority for this class. Also on their agenda as president: ending racism by helping immigrants.

More in KidsPost

A new era in spaceflight: Back to the moon on the way to Mars

Jeff Kinney puts on a show to launch new ‘Wimpy Kid’ book

Ever wondered what’s on the astronauts’ menu?