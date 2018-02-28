Students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School passed through tight security lines of police as classes resumed Wednesday for the first time since 14 teens and three adults were killed in a shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school.

For students and teachers, there was no way around the grim, even frightening images of officers carrying weapons.

Alexis Grogan, 15, was nervous going back to class, as though it might be too soon to go on without slain friends such as Luke Hoyer, who had sat two seats behind her in Spanish. But she said the effort to strengthen gun-control laws has lifted her spirits.

“I am so proud of how the kids at my school have been fighting because we all want change to happen and, as we see the progression, it really shows us that people do care, and they do hear what we have to say,” Grogan said in a text message.

Douglas students have helped plan a March 14 nationwide school walkout in memory of the victims and a march in Washington on March 24 to call for stronger gun-control laws.

A Douglas student holds a flower and a button that reads “#MSDSTRONG” as she arrives for classes Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Florida House and Senate committees passed bills to raise the age limit to buy rifles from 18 to 21 and to create a program allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons in their classrooms. The full House and Senate must now consider the bills.

— From news services and staff reports

