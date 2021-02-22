Cloning — or creating exact copies of living things from information found in their cells — eventually could bring back extinct species such as the passenger pigeon. For now, the technique holds promise for helping endangered species including a Mongolian wild horse that was cloned and last summer was born at a Texas facility.

“Biotechnology and genomic data can really make a difference on the ground with conservation efforts,” said Ben Novak, lead scientist with Revive & Restore, a biotechnology-focused conservation nonprofit that coordinated the ferret and horse clonings.

Black-footed ferrets are a type of weasel easily recognized by dark eye markings resembling a robber’s mask. They eat prairie dogs.

Black-footed ferrets were thought extinct — victims of habitat loss as ranchers shot and poisoned prairie dog colonies that made land less suitable for cattle — until a ranch dog named Shep brought a dead one to its home in Wyoming in 1981.

Scientists gathered the remaining population for a captive-breeding program that has released thousands of ferrets at dozens of sites in North America since the 1990s.

But the success could be temporary. Those black-footed ferrets are closely related to one another and could be wiped out by a parasite or disease.