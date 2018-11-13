CNN filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Trump and several aides to restore the press pass of its chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta. The White House suspended his access to the president after an intense exchange between Acosta and Trump at a news conference last week.

The network filed the lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in Washington. The suit says that Acosta’s and the network’s constitutional rights to freedom of the press and due process are being violated.

“While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone,” the network said. “If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”

The incident began when a White House intern tried to take the microphone from Acosta at a news conference; Acosta refused to let it go. The White House accused Acosta of placing his hands on the intern. Press secretary Sarah Sanders shared on social media an apparently doctored video to prove the claim. That day, Acosta was banned from the White House.

“This is not a step we have taken lightly. But the White House action is unprecedented,” said CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker in a staff memo.

Sanders said Tuesday that the White House will defend itself against the lawsuit.

“The White House cannot run an orderly and fair press conference when a reporter acts this way, which is neither appropriate nor professional,” she said.

— Dara Elasfar

