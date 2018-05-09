

Arike Ogunbowale dances with Gleb Savchenko during “Dancing With the Stars: Athletes,” on Monday. Ogunbowale, the star of NCAA basketball tournament champion Notre Dame, had to get permission from the NCAA to appear on the show because of rules preventing college athletes from making money through their fame as an athlete. (Kelsey McNeal/ABC)

Arike Ogunbowale (pronounced uh-REE-kay oh-goon-boh-WAH-lay) is very special. She got me to watch “Dancing With the Stars.”

I hardly ever watch reality TV shows, but Ogunbowale’s appearance on DWTS may cause a big change in college athletics.

Ogunbowale is the 5-foot-8-inch guard for Notre Dame who hit two buzzer-beating baskets to defeat the University of Connecticut (91-89) and Mississippi State University (61-58) and earn her team the NCAA women’s basketball championship in March.

Shortly after her last-second heroics, DWTS invited Ogunbowale to be on the all-athletes version of the show, which is in its 26th season.

There was one problem: NCAA rules do not allow college athletes to be paid by their schools or to make money through their fame as an athlete. So college athletes cannot be paid, as professional athletes often are, for endorsing products, signing autographs or appearing on television shows.



Ogunbowale attempts a shot during the first half in the semifinals against the University of Connecticut. She won the game for the Fighting Irish with a last-second shot. Ogunbowale did the same thing in the championship game. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Of course, the colleges and coaches make lots of money from athletics. The schools from the five biggest conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big Twelve, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference — make billions of dollars from football and men’s basketball. A recent USA Today survey revealed that 47 college basketball coaches made $2 million or more this year.

The NCAA granted Ogunbowale a waiver, or exception, to its rules. So Ogunbowale danced a salsa — in sneakers, not the usual high heels — with her professional dancing partner, Gleb Savchenko. She is also able to keep the money the stars get for appearing in the dance contest.

Hopefully, Ogunbowale’s appearance on DWTS will show the NCAA that it should loosen its rules. After all, why shouldn’t college athletes be allowed to earn money by endorsing products or appearing on TV shows?

For most college athletes, a scholarship that pays for part or all of their education is a good deal. Some colleges such as Notre Dame can cost more than $250,000 over four years. And a college degree usually helps someone earn more than if they didn’t attend college.

But is it fair to forbid athletes such as Ogunbowale or some superstar college football player from making the money they could earn from endorsements or appearances?

If the NCAA allows athletes to earn money in this way, there will be problems to work out. The student-athletes will have to learn to balance their academic, athletic and business lives. (Ogunbowale, for example, had to catch a late flight after her first appearance on DWTS to attend a Monday morning class.) But at least the athletes — the people the fans pay their money to watch — may benefit, just astheir schools do.

Ogunbowale was voted off “Dancing With the Stars” following her fox trot. That’s okay: Athletes know you win some and you lose some. Still, Ogunbowale may have helped college sports dance into a better future.

