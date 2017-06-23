The Smithsonian Folklife Festival will include an acrobatic performance by the St. Louis Arches, part of an organization called Circus Harmony. (Jessica Hentoff)

When the Smithsonian Institution held its first Folklife Festival, on the Mall in 1967, it celebrated traditional American arts and crafts with banjo pickers and lion dancers, sand painters and basket weavers. The four-day celebration used just two tents and a stage.

Fifty years later, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival has expanded to include more than 700 performers and speakers scattered across the Mall — including jugglers, acrobats and clowns prancing under one very large big-top tent.

“The circus is a good way to talk about how people from all parts of the world come to the United States and enrich our cultural life,” says festival director Sabrina Lynn Motley. She’s put together a two-week circus smorgasbord that, starting Thursday, will introduce audiences to performers such as the Wallenda family of high-wire artists and the Georgia-based UniverSoul Circus, which features acrobats and daredevils from 24 countries.

Although previous Folklife Festivals have focused on the culture of places around the world (last year’s fest centered on the Basque region of France and Spain), Motley says she wanted to look behind the scenes of an art form that has entertained Americans from the 1790s through the heyday of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which ended its long run in May. The festival also focuses on migration, the movement of people to the United States and within the country, and how that has affected American culture.

Makenna Cook, 15, stars in a circus show called “Wonderland,” based on the “Alice” stories and movies. (Bill Raab)

Visitors can go to shows at the big top, hear clowns explain how they create their red-nosed characters, and even learn from the performers themselves — including kids such as 15-year-old Makenna Cook. She’s a member of Circus Juventas (pronounced you-VENT-as), a youth circus program in St. Paul, Minnesota, and stars in “Wonderland,” a show based on the “Alice” stories and movies. It’s sort of like a play or musical, but with flips and tricks. Lots of them.

“When I explain the circus to my friends,” she says, “they usually think of animals: ‘Do you pick up elephant poop?’ No, that’s not anything close to what I do.”

Makenna was a competitive dancer until she was 10, when she saw a Circus Juventas show and decided she needed to “run away with the circus.” She began taking classes and now knows how to juggle, unicycle, fly on the trapeze and walk on the high wire. To prepare for “Wonderland,” in which she plays a hyperenergetic Alice, she trained from 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. every weeknight.

“It seems like it would be awful,” she says, not getting to hang out with friends from school or pursue her other hobbies (writing fantasy stories and studying sign language). “But this is where I’m at home, this is where I feel safe” — even when she occasionally fell off the high wire into a safety net.

“Everyone falls,” she says. “That’s how you learn: You have to fall.”