In “Condor Comeback,” Montgomery shows how and why a dedicated group of people worked to boost the population of California condors to more than 450 birds. They had to figure out what was killing the condors in the wild, as well as how to make living in the wild safer for them.

Unlike Montgomery’s previous books, this one begins in a zoo. She and photographer Tianne Strombeck traveled to the Santa Barbara Zoo to get a close look at these large, unusual creatures and the scientists who study them.

Zoos, says Montgomery, “are the reason that California condors exist on this planet today.” Scientists figured out that condors were harmed by eating lead and small pieces of trash. Despite the objections of some conservationists, the remaining condors in the wild were captured. They would be able to breed safely in captivity and then be released and monitored. It has not all gone smoothly, but the team has learned from past mistakes.

Condors are a species of vulture, which have sometimes been described as unclean scavengers. Montgomery points out not only how clean they are (“Their breath smells sweet, like a fresh carrot,” she said), but also that they have been revered by many cultures throughout history.

The Egyptian hieroglyphic symbol for “mother” is a vulture, for instance, because they take great care of their young. And in Native American cultures, the California condor has been sacred to many tribes, including the Southern California Chumash. Although condors are scavengers, Montgomery sees what they do as miraculous: “By eating carcasses to feed themselves and their young, they can turn death into life.”

“Condor Comeback” introduces readers to many people who are helping condors thrive. We meet Estelle Sandhaus, a conservation scientist who has enabled adult condors to teach younger ones how to live in the wild. She and her team track the birds, monitoring their movements, and give them twice-a-year health checkups in the San Joaquin Valley.

We meet a lab scientist who analyzes lead fragments, blood samples and feathers to understand how condors are harmed by human activity, and we see veterinary care of ailing condors (including lead poisoning treatment) at the Los Angeles Zoo. And then there are the condor chicks, who are shown in a variety of nest-cam images with their parents in the stone caves that are their first homes.

Montgomery’s book describes the damage to the area in California from a massive wildfire that began in late 2018 and burned for 40 days. Unfortunately, there are new fires raging in California, and one of the important sanctuaries for condors was recently destroyed. The Ventana Wildlife Society plans to rebuild a sanctuary and has continued its work looking for missing condors. In fact, several baby chicks were recently discovered amid the devastation and are being cared for in zoos.

