Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, talks to reporters Tuesday about a financial aid package aimed at helping workers deal with the new coronavirus outbreak. House Democrats hoped to vote on the package Thursday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, is moving quickly toward the House passing a coronavirus aid package, which focuses on sick pay, no-cost virus testing and other resources to help workers hit by the crisis.

Pelosi was expected to unveil the measure Wednesday, with voting possible as soon as Thursday, after talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, whom President Trump tapped to negotiate with the Democratic leader.

“Right now we’re trying to deal with the direct impact of the virus on individual citizens,” House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth said on Wednesday. “So paid family leave, making sure the tests are free to everybody, boosting unemployment insurance and so forth. That’s immediate,” the Kentucky Democrat said.

Congress is racing to take the lead as lawmakers and the Trump administration face mounting pressure to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout. Lawmakers from both major political parties dismissed Trump’s call for giving tax breaks to people and certain industries hurt by the spread of covid-19, the disease the new coronavirus causes.

For most people, the covid-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

Read more from KidsPost:

Coronavirus hoaxes are helping to spread fear

New cases in China slow, but doctors urge more help for Wuhan

Vaccines are like giving your body’s defenses a cheat sheet

Are viruses alive? Scientists done agree on the answer.