Tourists from Taiwan hold up a sign that reads “Not from China” during a visit to Croatia. They said they decided to carry the sign after seeing people act badly toward Asian tourists since the coronavirus outbreak began. (Ana Ninic/AP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with Google to make sure that people get facts from the organization first when they search for information about the new virus that recently emerged in China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation and rumors about the coronavirus that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has spread to 23 countries outside China.

“To that end, we have worked with Google to make sure people searching for information about coronavirus see WHO information at the top of their search results,” he said.

WHO officials have praised China’s response in public, echoed Beijing’s calls to avoid panic and dispelled rumors that may have caused anger toward Chinese people and other Asians.

Ambassador Li Song, deputy permanent representative for China in Geneva, lashed out at flight cancellations, visa denials and refusals by some countries to admit citizens of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, saying those moves went against WHO recommendations.

“We need facts, not fear. We need science, not rumors. We need solidarity, not stigma,” said Ambassador Li Song, deputy permanent representative for China in Geneva, Switzerland.

Since the outbreak began, hoaxes about the virus have circulated online. They include false theories that the virus was created in a lab and that vaccines have already been manufactured. WHO is providing myth busters on its social media channels.

The report said WHO, the Union Nations’ health agency, was working “24 hours a day to identify the most prevalent rumors that can potentially harm the public’s health, such as false prevention measures or cures.”

As of Monday morning, China reported 17,228 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in 361 deaths. Outside China, there were 146 confirmed cases in 23 countries, and one death.

