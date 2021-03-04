Pfizer and Moderna have completed enrollment for studies of children age 12 and older, and expect to release the data this summer. If regulators clear the results, younger teens likewise could start getting vaccinated once supply allows. The Moderna vaccine is cleared for people 18 and older.

Researchers started with older children because they tend to respond to vaccines most similarly to adults. Testing even younger groups is more complex, because they may require a different dose or have differing responses.

“Children are not just small adults,” said James Campbell, a University of Maryland School of Medicine pediatrician, a doctor who treats newborns to 18-year-olds. “The younger you get, the higher the odds are that things could be different.”

Children develop serious illness or die of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at much lower rates than adults, but they can spread the virus.

“There’s no question: We do want to immunize children,” said Drexel University pediatrics professor Sarah Long.

Pfizer and Moderna expect to start studies in children age 11 and younger later this year.